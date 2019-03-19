Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Will open season in rotation
Stripling will begin the season as part of the Dodgers' starting rotation, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
With Clayton Kershaw still working his way back from injury, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday that Stripling will open the season as a starter. How long he stays there will depend on Kershaw's progress, but the development increases his value, at least in the short term. The right-hander had a strong season last year, with a 3.02 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP over 122 innings in split duty between the rotation and the bullpen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Will draw start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Continues ramping up as starter•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely to get start early•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Seems back to full health•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Back to playing catch•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Held back by illness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...