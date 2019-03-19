Stripling will begin the season as part of the Dodgers' starting rotation, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

With Clayton Kershaw still working his way back from injury, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday that Stripling will open the season as a starter. How long he stays there will depend on Kershaw's progress, but the development increases his value, at least in the short term. The right-hander had a strong season last year, with a 3.02 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP over 122 innings in split duty between the rotation and the bullpen.