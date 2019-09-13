Play

Stripling will start Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Stripling will start for the third time in four appearances since returning from the injured list Sept. 1. He is likely to again be on a limited pitch count, as he has averaged only 34 pitches in his previous two starts. While Stripling's role moving forward is unclear, the Dodgers could be preparing him for a piggyback role in the playoffs now that the status of Rich Hill (knee) is a question mark. Stripling has made 29 total appearances this season, 15 in relief and 14 as a starter, compiling a 3.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 82:19 K:BB over 84.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories