Stripling will remain in the Dodgers' rotation for at least one more start, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Stripling was feeling ill Sunday against the Padres but still managed to toss four scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and two walks while fanning five. Manager Dave Roberts stated that Stripling will remain a part of the starting rotation for at least one more time through -- his next start is expected to come Friday against Cincinnati. The 28-year-old right-hander figures to be sent to the bullpen when Rich Hill (finger) returns from the disabled list.