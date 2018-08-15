Stripling is scheduled to visit a back specialist Wednesday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Stripling wasn't available for Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Giants after his lower back flared up when he threw a bullpen session before flying into San Francisco with the team on Sunday night. The meeting with Dr. Robert Watkins should provide more clarity on the extent of Stripling's injury, along with a possible return date for the right-hander, who recently transitioned to a relief role.

