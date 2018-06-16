Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Wins sixth straight
Stripling (6-1) got the win against the Giants on Friday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 6.1 innings, striking out six and walking none as the Dodgers won 3-2.
The right-hander continues to dominate, as he racked up a sixth straight victory with his latest stellar effort. He's fully earned his 6-1 record, as he's posting absurd numbers to the tune of a microscopic 1.76 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP through 66.1 innings. Perhaps most impressively, he's demonstrating impeccable command, as Stripling has posted a phenomenal 57:4 K:BB since May 6. He'll look to continue his lights-out ways in his next start, which will see him take the mound in a road matchup against the Cubs on Wednesday.
