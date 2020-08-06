Stripling (3-0) earned the win in Wednesday's contest over the Padres. He gave up four runs on six hits -- including a home run -- and two walks while fanning seven across 5.2 innings.
Stripling began the season tossing seven innings on one-run ball against the Giants on July 24, but he has given up seven runs on 10 hits and four walks combined in 11 innings over his last two starts, both on the road. Stripling's next scheduled start is set for Aug. 11 at home against the Padres.
