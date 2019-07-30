Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Won't return after minimum
Stripling (biceps) played catch from 90 feet and hopes to throw a bullpen session this weekend, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Stripling said after throwing Tuesday that he isn't quite free of symptoms from the biceps injury, though he is "getting close." The 29-year-old is eligible to be activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday, but he'll instead be forced to miss at least one more start. Julio Urias is starting in his place Tuesday and figures to remain in the rotation for the time being.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: To IL with biceps tightness•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely headed to IL•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Neck remains bothersome•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Uncertain to make next start•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Exits with stiff neck•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Strikes out five•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...