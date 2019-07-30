Stripling (biceps) played catch from 90 feet and hopes to throw a bullpen session this weekend, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Stripling said after throwing Tuesday that he isn't quite free of symptoms from the biceps injury, though he is "getting close." The 29-year-old is eligible to be activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday, but he'll instead be forced to miss at least one more start. Julio Urias is starting in his place Tuesday and figures to remain in the rotation for the time being.