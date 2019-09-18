Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Won't start in postseason
Stripling was ruled out as a postseason starter by manager Dave Roberts on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The decision helps explain why Stripling was shifted to a bulk-relief role Tuesday after originally being listed as a starter against the Rays. Stripling is likely to be used in a similar manner for the remainder of the regular season as the Dodgers look to prepare him for the playoffs. Should the team require a fourth starter in the postseason, they could turn to Rich Hill (knee) -- though his health remains a significant question mark -- or opt for what Roberts described as a "cloudy" and "unconventional" approach.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: To serve as bulk reliever•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Won't start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Will start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Works three innings•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Tosses three scoreless innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...