Stripling was ruled out as a postseason starter by manager Dave Roberts on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The decision helps explain why Stripling was shifted to a bulk-relief role Tuesday after originally being listed as a starter against the Rays. Stripling is likely to be used in a similar manner for the remainder of the regular season as the Dodgers look to prepare him for the playoffs. Should the team require a fourth starter in the postseason, they could turn to Rich Hill (knee) -- though his health remains a significant question mark -- or opt for what Roberts described as a "cloudy" and "unconventional" approach.