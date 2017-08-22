Stripling worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning of work to earn his second save of the season Monday against the Pirates.

With Kenley Jansen called upon to work the 10th inning, it was Sripling who was called upon to close things out after the Dodgers took the lead in the top of the 12th. He has now thrown four consecutive scoreless innings over his last three outings, earning two wins and a save, but he is unlikely to continue accumulating contributions in these categories moving forward.