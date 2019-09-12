Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Works three innings
Stripling allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out two across three innings Wednesday against the Orioles.
Stripling was once again limited in his pitch count, and has now thrown 31, 36 and 37 pitches across his three appearances since returning from the injured list. He's been effective in that span, throwing eight shutout innings and striking out six. While providing strong ratios, Stripling won't get many chances for wins or to rack up strikeouts until he gets further stretched out. He's likely to pitch again in some capacity Tuesday against the Rays, though it's unclear how exactly the team will deploy him.
