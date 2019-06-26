Stripling allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts across three innings against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Making his first start since April 25, Stripling wasn't expected to last much longer than he did. Stripling is returning to the rotation because of the Rich Hill (forearm) injury, but he will likely need to build back up his arm strength before becoming useful in most fantasy leagues. Stripling is 3-2 with a 3.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 52.2 innings this season. His turn in the rotation will come up again at the Rockies on Sunday.