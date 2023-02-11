De La Rosa agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday.
De La Rosa has spent the last four seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan, and posted a 2.53 ERA with 33 saves over his 137 appearances in the NPB. The right-hander hasn't appeared in an MLB game since 2017 as a member of the Diamondbacks. He will provide Triple-A Oklahoma City with some depth for the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Dodgers' Rubby De La Rosa: Nets minors deal from Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Heading to minor-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Likely headed for Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Dials it up in debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Agrees to minor-league deal with Arizona•
-
Rubby De La Rosa: Released by Diamondbacks•