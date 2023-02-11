De La Rosa agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday.

De La Rosa has spent the last four seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan, and posted a 2.53 ERA with 33 saves over his 137 appearances in the NPB. The right-hander hasn't appeared in an MLB game since 2017 as a member of the Diamondbacks. He will provide Triple-A Oklahoma City with some depth for the 2023 campaign.

