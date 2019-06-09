Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Austin Barnes will step in behind the plate for the second time in the series and should reclaim top catching duties following his recent return from the 10-day injured list. With that in mind, Martin may only be in line for two or three starts per week, despite posting an impressive .383 on-base percentage through 94 plate appearances on the season.