Dodgers' Russell Martin: Could return Monday

Martin (back) could return as a designated hitter Monday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Martin hasn't played in a game since Tuesday due to back soreness, though the issue isn't considered a serious one, and he said he would have played through the pain in the regular season. He'll still have over three weeks to get up to speed if he returns Monday.

