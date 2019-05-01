Dodgers' Russell Martin: Draws start Wednesday
Martin is starting at catcher and hitting sixth against the Giants on Wednesday.
The veteran slides in for Austin Barnes, who will get a rest after starting the Dodgers' last two games. Martin is slashing .300/.444/.500 in eight games so far this season.
