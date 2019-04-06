Dodgers' Russell Martin: First multi-hit outing of 2019
Martin went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Rockies.
Martin slugged a solo homer to left in the sixth inning and drove in his second run of the ballgame in the ninth on a sacrifice fly. The veteran backstop has been seeing the ball well at the dish to begin 2019 and is now 5-for-12 through five games.
