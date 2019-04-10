Dodgers' Russell Martin: Heads to injured list
Martin was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back inflammation Tuesday.
Martin had gone 5-for-15 at the plate prior to the injury. It's unclear if he's expected to miss more than the minimum required 10 days. He didn't play in Tuesday's contest, so the Dodgers could backdate this move and have him eligible to return as soon as April 19. Rocky Gale was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill in for Martin as the backup catcher.
