Dodgers' Russell Martin: Heads West

Martin has been traded from the Blue Jays to the Dodgers, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Blue Jays will be covering a large portion of the remaining $20 million on Martin's salary, and even so, the Dodgers probably aren't sending anything significant back in the deal. Martin was worth just 0.6 fWAR in 352 plate appearances last year -- the worst fWAR season of his 13-year career. Entering his age-36 season, he is clearly slowing down at the plate (.194/.338/.325 last year), but is still a capable defender. Barring another trade, Martin and Austin Barnes should evenly split the catching duties in 2019.