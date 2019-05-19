Martin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-3 win for the Dodgers over the Reds on Sunday.

The veteran backstop homered for the first time since April 5, checking in with a solo blast off Wandy Peralta in the eight inning for his second of the year. Martin only has 46 at-bats on the season, but he's performed well in his opportunities, as he's slashing .261/.397/.435.