Dodgers' Russell Martin: Likely headed for rehab stint

Martin (back) is expected to require a rehab assignment prior to returning from the injured list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts stated that although Martin's back is slowly getting better, the veteran backstop will likely need to complete a brief rehab assignment prior to his activation, which will hopefully come sometime during the Dodgers' next homestand (beginning Apr. 26). Martin has been able to take some hacks off a tee and play catch to this point, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.