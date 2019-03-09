Dodgers' Russell Martin: Likely to play Sunday
Martin (back) is expected to make his Cactus League debut for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Martin stepped in for four at-bats in a minor-league game Saturday in what likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before rejoining the big club. It's possible the Dodgers will use Martin as a designated hitter Sunday rather than as a catcher or infielder, but that would be merely for precautionary purposes.
