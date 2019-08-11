Dodgers' Russell Martin: On base three times in win
Martin went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
Martin hit his double in the third inning and came around to score on Kristopher Negron's two-out single. Martin then knocked in Max Muncy an inning later with a single. The catcher is hitting .228/.354/.329 this season, with four homers, four doubles, 15 RBI and 24 runs scored in 158 at-bats.
More News
