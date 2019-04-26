Dodgers' Russell Martin: Passes last test

Martin (back) came through his simulated game with no setbacks and is expected to start Sunday against the Pirates, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This simulated game was the last step for Martin, and he came through it with no issues, clearing the way for his activation from the 10-day injured list. He should resume his timeshare behind the plate with Austin Barnes going forward.

