Martin went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Martin's eighth-inning base hit to score Chris Taylor held up as the difference in the Dodgers' narrow victory. The veteran was making just his fourth start since Austin Barnes returned from the injured list June 7 and will likely continue to see a lighter share of the action between the two backstops when both are healthy.

