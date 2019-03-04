Dodgers' Russell Martin: Return delayed

Martin (back) is expected to return to game action over the weekend, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Martin was originally scheduled to return Wednesday against the Indians, but he's recovering slower than expected from a bout of back soreness. Assuming he returns over the weekend, the veteran backstop should still have plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season.

