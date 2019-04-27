Dodgers' Russell Martin: Returns from injured list

Martin (back) was activated from the injured list Saturday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Martin wound up missing 17 days with lower-back inflammation. He had started five of the Dodgers' first 12 games prior to the injury and will likely return to a similar role. Rocky Gale was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

