Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Martin and Austin Barnes split work behind the plate in the four-game series, with the former drawing into the starting nine Thursday and Saturday. Despite the even timeshare over the weekend, Martin still looks like the No. 2 backstop, especially with his offensive production trending down of late. Over the last month, Martin has gone 9-for-49 with 17 strikeouts.