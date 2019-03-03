Dodgers' Russell Martin: Set for midweek return
Martin (back) will return to game action in Wednesday's spring game against the Indians, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts previously said Martin could serve as a designated hitter Monday, but the team will instead wait until after the off-day to re-insert him into the lineup. The veteran catcher has been battling back soreness and hasn't appeared in a game since Tuesday.
