Dodgers' Russell Martin: Set for Wednesday return

Martin (back) will return to game action in Wednesday's spring game against the Indians, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts previously said there was a chance Martin could serve as a designated hitter Monday, but the team will instead wait until after the off day to re-insert him into the lineup. The veteran catcher has been battling back soreness and hasn't appeared in a game since Tuesday.

