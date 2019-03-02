Dodgers' Russell Martin: Sidelined with back soreness

Martin is dealing with back soreness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Martin apparently overworked himself in the batting cage earlier in the week, which explains why he hasn't taken the field since Tuesday's game against the Royals. The veteran backstop downplayed the severity of the issue, noting that he would probably play through it during the regular season. "If it was [during] the season, I probably wouldn't miss time," said Martin. He's expected to sit out several more days before getting back into the swing of things.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • luis-castillo.jpg

    Breakouts 1.0

    Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...

  • jung-ho-kang.jpg

    20 deep sleepers

    Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...