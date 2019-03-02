Dodgers' Russell Martin: Sidelined with back soreness
Martin is dealing with back soreness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Martin apparently overworked himself in the batting cage earlier in the week, which explains why he hasn't taken the field since Tuesday's game against the Royals. The veteran backstop downplayed the severity of the issue, noting that he would probably play through it during the regular season. "If it was [during] the season, I probably wouldn't miss time," said Martin. He's expected to sit out several more days before getting back into the swing of things.
