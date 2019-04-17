Dodgers' Russell Martin: Slowly progressing

Martin said Tuesday that his back injury is improving, but "just not as fast as I would like," Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Martin has been playing catch but has yet to resume any additional baseball activities. The 36-year-old is eligible to be activated off the 10-day injured list Friday at Milwaukee, but at this point it seems as though he will need more time to recover.

