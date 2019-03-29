Dodgers' Russell Martin: Starting against Diamondacks

Martin is starting and hitting eighth against the Diamondbacks on Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Austin Barnes collected three hits in the Dodgers' Opening Day victory Thursday, but Martin will draw the start for this contest against Arizona. The veteran backstop struggled at the plate last season, slashing .194/.338/.325 over 289 at-bats with the Blue Jays.

