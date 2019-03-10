Dodgers' Russell Martin: Starting as expected Sunday

Martin (back) is starting behind the plate and batting seventh in Sunday's spring game against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Martin has been battling back soreness over the past couple weeks but was able to serve as the designated hitter Friday and Saturday. The short layoff shouldn't impact the 36-year-old's availability for Opening Day.

