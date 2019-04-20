Dodgers' Russell Martin: Takes batting practice
Martin (back) participated in batting practice and caught a bullpen session Saturday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Martin continues to progress from the back strain that has had him on the injured list since April 10. The veteran backstop is hoping to avoid a minor-league rehab assignment, but manager Dave Roberts indicated that decision has yet to be made.
