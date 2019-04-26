Dodgers' Russell Martin: To face one final test

Martin (back) will go through a simulated game Friday prior to being activated from the 10-day injured list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Martin will have to clear one final hurdle before receiving the green light to return. The veteran backstop has been on the shelf since April 10 due to a lower-back strain but could be activated as soon as Saturday, assuming all goes well during his sim game.

