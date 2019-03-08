Dodgers' Russell Martin: Will bat Friday

Martin (back) will bat Friday and could return to the field by Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Martin has been bothered by back soreness, although he's expected to get behind the dish by Sunday if all goes according to plan. It's also positive to hear that he'll get a few at-bats in Friday evening's spring game against the Royals. The 36-year-old backstop should still have plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day, barring any setbacks.

