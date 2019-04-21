Dodgers' Russell Martin: Will not need rehab start

Martin (back) will not go on a rehab start, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Martin, who participated in batting practice and caught a bullpen session Saturday, won't have to go to the minors first before coming back from his back injury. Per Plunkett, he'll go through a "simulated situation" Friday and could be activated from the injured list by next weekend. The veteran had five hits in 15 at-bats with a homer before he landed on the IL.