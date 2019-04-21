Dodgers' Russell Martin: Will not need rehab start
Martin (back) will not go on a rehab start, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Martin, who participated in batting practice and caught a bullpen session Saturday, won't have to go to the minors first before coming back from his back injury. Per Plunkett, he'll go through a "simulated situation" Friday and could be activated from the injured list by next weekend. The veteran had five hits in 15 at-bats with a homer before he landed on the IL.
More News
-
Dodgers' Russell Martin: Takes batting practice•
-
Dodgers' Russell Martin: Likely headed for rehab stint•
-
Dodgers' Russell Martin: Slowly progressing•
-
Dodgers' Russell Martin: Heads to injured list•
-
Dodgers' Russell Martin: First multi-hit outing of 2019•
-
Dodgers' Russell Martin: Draws Friday start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start