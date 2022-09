Pepiot will serve as the Dodgers' 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

It was reported Monday night that Pepiot would be called up Tuesday, and the Dodgers ultimately made the move official. He will not start the first game of the twin bill, but according to Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com, manager Dave Roberts is hoping Pepiot and starter Michael Grove "will be able to cover the first game." As such, expect Pepiot to follow Grove into the game and work several innings.