Pepiot gave up three earned runs on two hits and three walks over four innings during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 24-year-old served as the 27th man for Tuesday's twin bill and made his second career big-league start in the matinee. Pepiot threw only 52 of his 87 pitches for strikes and now has eight walks over seven innings between his two outings. Despite the command issues, the right-hander should remain in the mix for starts going forward since Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) and Andrew Heaney (shoulder) remain on the injured list with no clear return timelines.