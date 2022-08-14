Pepiot is listed as the Dodgers' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee.
Pepiot will again fill the spot in the rotation that belonged to Clayton Kershaw (back), after the rookie previously covered 4.1 innings and surrendered four earned runs on five hits and three walks in last Wednesday's game against the Twins. The Dodgers may not have a spot available for Pepiot beyond Tuesday, however; Dustin May (elbow) is scheduled to make what should be his final minor-league rehab start Sunday, putting him on track to return from the 60-day injured list next weekend.