Pepiot, who was returned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 21, struck out two over a one-inning start for the affiliate Sunday.

Between the majors and Triple-A, Pepiot is up to 127.2 innings in 2022, so the Dodgers could choose to be conservative with the 25-year-old's usage over the final days of the regular season. Pepiot most recently made a spot start for the Dodgers on Sept. 20, but with Tony Gonsolin (forearm) trending toward a return from the 15-day injured list as soon as Sunday, the rookie may not make his way back to the big club this season.