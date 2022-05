The Dodgers selected Pepiot's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Los Angeles designated reliever Robbie Erlin for assignment to clear room for Pepiot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. Pepiot will be making his MLB debut Wednesday and earned the promotion after turning in a 2.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City on the campaign.