Pepiot was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Wednesday's start against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers used a four-man rotation in recent days, but Pepiot will return to the majors Wednesday after spending just over a month in the minors. It's possible that Pepiot draws several starts for the major-league club while Clayton Kershaw (back) is on the injured list. Pepiot posted a 3.20 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 19.2 innings over three starts in the minors following his demotion.