Pepiot was recalled as expected and will start Friday against Arizona.

Pepiot owns a respectable 3.86 ERA through his first two major-league starts, but he's lasted a combined seven innings while walking eight batters. He won't be able to rely on a .133 BABIP going forward, though his 1.72 ERA in seven starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City suggests there's hope his performance rises to match his results.

