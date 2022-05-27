Pepiot was recalled as expected and will start Friday against Arizona.
Pepiot owns a respectable 3.86 ERA through his first two major-league starts, but he's lasted a combined seven innings while walking eight batters. He won't be able to rely on a .133 BABIP going forward, though his 1.72 ERA in seven starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City suggests there's hope his performance rises to match his results.
