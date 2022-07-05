The Dodgers will call up Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Tuesday's home game against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Mitch White was scheduled to start, but the Dodgers will instead push him back at least one day in the schedule to clear the way for Pepiot to pick up a turn in the rotation. Over his three outings with the big club this season, Pepiot has posted a 3.18 ERA, but he's supported it with an ugly 13:11 K:BB over 11.1 innings. Walks have been a problem for Pepiot in the minors, too, as he's issued three free passes in each of his last three starts at Triple-A and 25 total in 55.2 innings in 2022.