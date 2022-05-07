Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Pepiot is "part of the conversation" to serve as a sixth starter for the Dodgers, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pepiot has gotten off to a strong start at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, posting a 2.05 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 26.1 innings over six starts. The right-hander hasn't yet made his major-league debut, but the Dodgers are considering a six-man rotation in May since the team has 31 games in 30 days. Even if Pepiot isn't called up as a sixth starter this month, it wouldn't be surprising to see him join the big-league club at some point in 2022.