The Dodgers recalled Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and will have him start the first game of the team's doubleheader with the Diamondbacks in Los Angeles.

Pepiot is designated as the 27th man for the twin bill, so he'll presumably head back to Oklahoma City at the conclusion of Tuesday's start. The 24-year-old right-hander made his big-league debut last week in Pittsburgh, striking out three over three scoreless innings but not advancing deep into the start after he issued five walks. Pepiot will aim to improve his efficiency in Tuesday's outing, and a better showing against Arizona could keep him in the conversation to make another turn through the rotation when the Dodgers next require a fifth starter May 24 in Washington.