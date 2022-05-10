Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Pepiot will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The Dodgers will have to select Pepiot's contract and remove a player from the 40-man roster prior to Wednesday's contest to make the transaction official. Pepiot is being added to the rotation as a temporary sixth starter as a result of the team's doubleheader with the Cubs this past weekend. Los Angeles is likely to option Pepiot to Oklahoma City following Wednesday's outing, but he could rejoin the big club May 17 against the Diamondbacks, when the Dodgers are scheduled to play a doubleheader and will need to add a sixth starter to the mix once again. The 24-year-old right-hander earned the promotion to the majors after turning in a 2.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings at Oklahoma City this season.