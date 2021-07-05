Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that the team could call up Pepiot at some point in 2021, asfd reports.

The right-hander has dominated at the Double-A level this season, posting a 1.73 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 57:18 K:BB across 41.2 innings. He was at his best Sunday versus Arkansas, tossing seven perfect frames and striking out 11 before walking a batter and subsequently departing in the eighth inning. It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will have any use for him on the big-league squad this season, but the 23-year-old is certainly opening eyes around the organization.