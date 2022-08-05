Pepiot is no longer listed as Saturday's starting pitcher for Triple-A Oklahoma City, and it's possible he will make his next start next week for the big club with Clayton Kershaw (back) heading to the injured list, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers have the option of going with a four-man rotation until Aug. 16 in Milwaukee, but they could also give everyone some extra rest next week and add Pepiot to the rotation at some point in the two-game series at home against the Twins on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Pepiot has a 3.20 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 17 strikeouts and seven walks in 19.2 innings over his last three starts at Triple-A. He has electric stuff, but sometimes his control can abandon him, so Pepiot is a high-risk/high-reward option whenever he makes MLB spot starts.